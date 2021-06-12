Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:36 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with the on-field umpire during the Dhaka Premier Division T20 league, likely to face a four-match ban.

Mohammedan Sporting Club cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman confirmed the news about Shakib Al Hasan’s four-match ban and said that they will appeal to BCB so that they can dig why a player of his stature resorted to such behaviour.

”We have not got any official letter so far but we have learnt that the umpires committee has recommended a four-match ban,” Masuduzzaman told.”We will appeal to the board and ask them that they must dig the matter and see why Shakib was prompted to take such a step. Naturally, it was not acceptable but at the same time we have to find out why it happened,” he said.

Shakib Al Hasan let his frustration boil over the on-field umpire’s decision as he kicked and broke the stumps and began to argue with the officials.

The captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who had joined recently after a lengthy ICC ban, was playing against Abahani Limited on Friday when he reacted with fury after an appeal for lbw was turned down. He kicked over the stumps at the non-striker’s end before shouting in the face of the standing umpire.Videos of the incidents brought storm all over social media with the former national captain trending top on Twitter.

Shakib Al Hasan Apologized

However, shortly after the match, Shakib extended an apology via his official Facebook handle. “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” the message read.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately. I apologize to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all,” Hasan wrote.

Note that Shakib had to play in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 but he decided to play in this tournament.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
11 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
13 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
26 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones
30 mins ago
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has deleted all of his past photos...
Aiman Khan
30 mins ago
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram receive ‘heartiest’ congratulations from Aiman Khan

On their engagement, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram received love and...
Kinza Hashmi Instagram
44 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi Looks Ethereal Donning A Stunning Saree

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
11 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
13 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?
26 mins ago
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
26 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....