Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Mohammedan Sporting Club cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman confirmed the news about Shakib Al Hasan’s four-match ban and said that they will appeal to BCB so that they can dig why a player of his stature resorted to such behaviour.

Shakib Al Hasan let his frustration boil over the on-field umpire’s decision as he kicked and broke the stumps and began to argue with the officials.

Shakib Al Hasan Apologized

The captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who had joined recently after a lengthy ICC ban, was playing against Abahani Limited on Friday when he reacted with fury after an appeal for lbw was turned down. He kicked over the stumps at the non-striker’s end before shouting in the face of the standing umpire.Videos of the incidents brought storm all over social media with the former national captain trending top on Twitter.

However, shortly after the match, Shakib extended an apology via his official Facebook handle. “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” the message read.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately. I apologize to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all,” Hasan wrote.

Note that Shakib had to play in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 but he decided to play in this tournament.