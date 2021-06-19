Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he never listened to the advice he was given

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 10:57 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast bowler of the national cricket team of Pakistan, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar said that he does not listen to anyone’s advice.

Shoaib Akhtar shared his picture on the micro-blogging site, Twitter in which he is present at the cricket ground and the boundary reads in English “Please Slow Down”.

Sharing this picture, the former cricketer wrote, “What are the things you have always been told but you’ve never listened? This was mine, whats yours.”

A user replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet, writing, “Please get up early in the morning.”

Another user said, “Don’t fall in love!”

Shoaib Akhtar‘s tweets continues to receive interesting responses from his fans.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Boeing 737 Max 10
1 hour ago
Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing's new model Boeing series, the 737 Max...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites
1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is omitted...
Shoaib Malik
2 hours ago
Shoaib Malik mourns the death of Indian athlete Captain Milkha Singh

Former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Shoaib Malik was saddened...
Sara Ali Khan stepbrothers
3 hours ago
How did Sara Ali Khan react after meeting her new stepbrother?

Reacting to the birth of her half-brother, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan...
Pakistan Coronavirus Update
3 hours ago
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: Reduction in death toll

During the third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan ranks 29th in the list...
5 best foods for hair
12 hours ago
5 Best foods to eat regularly to boost hair growth for long and healthy hair

Hair growth depends a lot on the food you eat. Your diet...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Boeing 737 Max 10
1 hour ago
Test flight of Boeing’s new model 737 Max 10 takes off in United States

The largest aircraft in Boeing's new model Boeing series, the 737 Max...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites
1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is omitted...
Shoaib Malik
2 hours ago
Shoaib Malik mourns the death of Indian athlete Captain Milkha Singh

Former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Shoaib Malik was saddened...
Sara Ali Khan stepbrothers
3 hours ago
How did Sara Ali Khan react after meeting her new stepbrother?

Reacting to the birth of her half-brother, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan...