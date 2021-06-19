Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he never listened to the advice he was given

Former fast bowler of the national cricket team of Pakistan, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar said that he does not listen to anyone’s advice.

Shoaib Akhtar shared his picture on the micro-blogging site, Twitter in which he is present at the cricket ground and the boundary reads in English “Please Slow Down”.

What are the things you have always been told but you’ve never listened?

This was mine, whats yours. pic.twitter.com/nb6u60vrh4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 18, 2021

Sharing this picture, the former cricketer wrote, “What are the things you have always been told but you’ve never listened? This was mine, whats yours.”

A user replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet, writing, “Please get up early in the morning.”

Another user said, “Don’t fall in love!”

Shoaib Akhtar‘s tweets continues to receive interesting responses from his fans.