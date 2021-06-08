Simone Biles Takes Home Record 7th national women’s all-around title

Simone Biles, the famed American gymnast, took home her record seventh national women’s all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who is expected to be the linchpin of the USA Women’s Gymnastics team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, acquired a score of 119.650 which was 4.7 points ahead of runner-up Sunisa Lee.

Her teammate Jordan Chiles ended third with a score of 114.450.

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles said. “But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”

She added, “I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it’s the road to Tokyo. We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to.”

Biles’ seven titles are the most by any American woman.

She has also debuted so many daredevil tricks, she now has four skills officially named after her.

After the 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic, Biles trained harder and tested more skills.

Furthermore, the US Olympic team trials will be held June 24-27 in St. Louis. The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin in late July.