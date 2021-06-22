South Africa clinches 158-run Test series win over West Indies

Keshav Maharaj became only the second South African to take a Test hat trick as it fueled up a 158-run win for South Africa over the West Indies in the second Test in St Lucia.

South Africa, who claimed the series 2-0 after winning the opening game by an innings and 63 runs, rolled out their hosts for 165 in pursuit of a knockout target of 324 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Keshav Maharaj ran riot to power @OfficialCSA to their first Test series win away from home in four years.#WIvSA #WTC21https://t.co/rbxhonX8zi — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

In the penultimate over before lunch, the left-arm spinner removed Kieran Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva in consecutive deliveries to join fast bowler Geoff Griffen in the record books.

Maharaj then followed up with two of the last three to fall in the afternoon to finish with figures of five for 36 as the West Indies were dismissed for 165.

A handy 40-run stand between Jermaine Blackwood and Kemar Roach reduced the deficit but ultimately proved in vain when Quinton de Kock took a diving catch to his right off Lungi Ngidi (1/29) to remove Blackwood for 25.

Maharaj then wrapped up the match with the dismissals of Roach (27) and Jayden Seales (7), with Roston Chase unable to bat due to injury.

“This is huge for us because we haven’t won on the road for quite some time,” said South African captain Dean Elgar.

“There will be teething years as captain but this is a good, important step on the way forward.”

After Keshav Maharaj’s hat-trick, he stole the headlines to extinguish any fading West Indian hopes of an unlikely victory.

“I just decided to bowl normally and it was a brilliant catch by Wiaan,” said Maharaj.

“I really didn’t know what to do after that because the excitement of the occasion overtook all of us.”