Tennis Star Barbora Krejcikov Bags First French Open Title

Barbora Krejcikova, the renowned Czech tennis player bags her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday.

According to media reports, Barbora has defeated Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set thriller claiming the dream French Open title.

The former doubles world number one paid tribute to mentor Jana Novotna, who died in 2017, saying she “owed her success to her”.

“She is looking after me from up there,” said Krejcikova.

“I was going through a really hard time when Jana passed away, I was with her most of the time. Her last words were pretty much ‘just enjoy it and try to win a Grand Slam’,” the 25-year-old player said.

Pointing to the sky, she added: “I know from somewhere she is looking after me and all that happened in the last two weeks is pretty much because she is looking after me.”

“It is amazing I had the chance to meet her and she was an inspiration. I hope she is really happy and I am extremely happy,” added Krejcikova.

In an emotional victory speech, she further added: “It’s really hard to put words together right now because I cannot believe what just happened. I cannot believe that I actually won a Grand Slam.

Soon after her victory was announced, the tennis player began receiving congratulatory messages and love from friends and fans.