Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tennis Star Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon Due To His Calf Injury

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 01:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic has announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

Raonic, the former world No.3 last played in the Miami Open Masters 1000 tournament in March where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16 before missing the entire claycourt season.

Taking to his Instagram, the player wrote, “It has been a long time since I have shared an update here. I wanted to share that I am incredibly sad and hurt that I won’t be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year. It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year. I was working hard preparing for many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day, I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor setback. Therefore I won’t be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible.
Thank you for your patience and support. Milos.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milos Raonic (@mraonic)

Raonic also withdrew from the French Open three weeks ago, before the tournament started.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to be suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in its usual slot this year.

However, the main draw play at Wimbledon will begin on June 28.

Earlier, 20-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and the women’s world number two Naomi Osaka have also pulled out of Wimbledon.

Announcing his decision on Thursday, the player wrote that he was “listening to his body” in order to “prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.”

This will be the third time since 2005 that Nadal has not played at the All England Club. He had missed Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sonam Kapoor
5 mins ago
Father’s day: Sonam Kapoor shares a touching message for her father

On Father's Day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor wrote a touching message to...
Qureshi meets Turkish Foreign Minister
12 mins ago
Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Eye Stable Afghanistan For Region’s Progress

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart...
Sloth takes up to a month to digest food
31 mins ago
Did You Know Which Animal Takes Up To A Month To Digest Food?

A number of animal lovers usually have knowledge about the interesting facts...
32 mins ago
Father’s Day 2021: All you need to know about this day’s significance

Father's Day 2021: Father's Day is a day dedicated to honoring fathers,...
Burak Ozcivit
56 mins ago
On Father’s Day, Burak Ozcivit shares a heartwarming shot with his son

Burak Ozcivit, the title character in the historical drama series Kurulus: Osman,...
Babar Azam 500 runs in PSL season
2 hours ago
Babar Azam Makes History By Scoring 500 Runs In Single PSL Season

Babar Azam becomes the first player to score 500 runs in a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sonam Kapoor
5 mins ago
Father’s day: Sonam Kapoor shares a touching message for her father

On Father's Day, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor wrote a touching message to...
Qureshi meets Turkish Foreign Minister
12 mins ago
Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Eye Stable Afghanistan For Region’s Progress

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart...
Sloth takes up to a month to digest food
31 mins ago
Did You Know Which Animal Takes Up To A Month To Digest Food?

A number of animal lovers usually have knowledge about the interesting facts...
32 mins ago
Father’s Day 2021: All you need to know about this day’s significance

Father's Day 2021: Father's Day is a day dedicated to honoring fathers,...