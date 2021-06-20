Tennis Star Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon Due To His Calf Injury

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic has announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

Raonic, the former world No.3 last played in the Miami Open Masters 1000 tournament in March where he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16 before missing the entire claycourt season.

Taking to his Instagram, the player wrote, “It has been a long time since I have shared an update here. I wanted to share that I am incredibly sad and hurt that I won’t be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year. It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year. I was working hard preparing for many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day, I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor setback. Therefore I won’t be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and support. Milos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milos Raonic (@mraonic)

Raonic also withdrew from the French Open three weeks ago, before the tournament started.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to be suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in its usual slot this year.

However, the main draw play at Wimbledon will begin on June 28.

Earlier, 20-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and the women’s world number two Naomi Osaka have also pulled out of Wimbledon. Announcing his decision on Thursday, the player wrote that he was “listening to his body” in order to “prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.” The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021 This will be the third time since 2005 that Nadal has not played at the All England Club. He had missed Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016.