Wasim Akram refers to himself as an Old Folk

Legendary former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Wasim Akram called himself an old folk as he shared his new photo in which he can be spotted at a beach in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing the photo to his Instagram account, he wrote, “Buzurgon ki taraf se sab ko Salam and good morning”

He also used the hashtag PSL21 in his post.

Recently, Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram had advised people to learn from the cleanliness of Abu Dhabi’s beaches.

It may be recalled that some time ago Wasim Akram had expressed his displeasure over the garbage seen on the beach of Karachi.

Taking to his Instagram the former cricketer said, “We all should be ashamed [of littering]. I am embarrassed to show this dirty beach to my wife [Shaniera Akram] after it was cleaned just a week ago”.

“Everybody complains that Karachi is a dirty city,” he said, asking the people to clean themselves first and then hold the government responsible.