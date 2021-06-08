Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 resumption, former speedster and president of the Karachi Kings Wasim Akram presented some important ideas with cricket kids.

During the training session in Abu Dhabi, Wasim Akram can be seen getting some quality time with kids who were training in the net area in a video uploaded by Kings’ official Twitter account.

He said “Good to see you, young kids, I hope you are having a great time with cricket. Remember, do whatever you want to and have fun.”

The experienced cricketer also assured the children that he will pay them a visit when they returned for training. “I will come and see you when you come next for training,” he said.

Earlier, the former cricketer had emphasized ensuring the mental health of the Pakistani cricketers who were going through difficult isolation and quarantine restrictions due to coronavirus in various countries.

“It is imperative to look after players’ mental well-being in this scenario in order to keep them positive and motivated in the game. There’s a serious need to have a regular psychologist with teams when they travel to new environments,” he underscored.

“I’m sure seniors like Waqar Younis and Misbah would have spoken to players in New Zealand to keep them motivated during the isolation period,” Akram added.

Akram is mostly known for his deadly Yorkers, unplayable reverse swing deliveries, all along with perfection and accuracy. He used to terrorize batsmen around the globe. He served as a pillar in the 1992 world cup winning team and led Pakistan to their 1999 World Cup final as well.

