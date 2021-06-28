“We have to live without Him,” says Misbah On Younis Khan’s Resignation

Pakistan men’s team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is not thinking much about the absence of Younis Khan, who left ahead of the England tour.

Misbah-ul-Haq, in his recent statement, said that he doesn’t want to comment on the matter mutually decided between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis Khan.

“I won’t comment further as the matter is between PCB and Younis. We have to move forward with the resources we have,” Misbah said.

“Of course, the players have benefited from Younis’s experience but now we have to live without it,” he added.

“The tour of England is always important and has become even more important before the World Cup. Playing against a strong team will give us a good opportunity to prepare,” Misbah said.

“First there are ODI matches, then there will be T20 matches. Players can bring back their form,” he further mentioned.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan men’s national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan withdrew from his position.

He was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions,” he said.

“I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

Both PCB and Younis Khan have agreed not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain’s departure.