Who Will Be The ‘Football Great’ After Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi?

Professional Cameroonian footballer Samuel Eto’o has predicted who will become the rightful heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s position in the game.
Samuel Eto’o has backed Kylian Mbappe to become the “new God” after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, was in excellent goalscoring form for his club last season.
Mbappe scored an impressive 42 times in 47 appearances across all competitions, despite PSG conceding the Ligue 1 title to Lille.
Eto’o has insisted that Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus superstar Ronaldo are the world-class players who “mark current football with the highest grades.”
The 40-year-old Cameroon legend, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has now proposed that Mbappe will become the “God.”
Eto’o said: “Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest grades.”
“But another God is coming for when Messi and Cristiano get tired of giving us these joys. That new God will be Kylian Mbappe,” he added.