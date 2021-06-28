Who Will Be The ‘Football Great’ After Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi?

Eto’o has insisted that Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus superstar Ronaldo are the world-class players who “mark current football with the highest grades.”

The 40-year-old Cameroon legend, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has now proposed that Mbappe will become the “God.”

Eto’o said: “Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest grades.”