WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 02:22 pm
Toss for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final is delayed and there will be no play in the first session of Day 1 owing to constant rain at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

As per the latest update by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the toss has been delayed and there will be no play in the opening session.

The Southampton weather has played spoilsport on Day 1 of the WTC final as the morning session has been washed out due to rain. It has been raining in Southampton since yesterday and there is a forecast of rainfall during the course of the day as well.

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final, starting from Friday, June 18 at Southampton.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson wants his team to use the biggest stage to show the world just how far they’ve come as he prepares to lead his side in the much anticipated WTC 2021 Final.

Virat Kohli Vs Kane Williamson

The top two all-rounders of world cricket will be leading their sides respectively and can play a pivotal role in their teams. The match will be a declaration of their class as they are called ‘batters of this generation’ and being among the top five in current batsmen rankings.

Prize Money

The WTC Final winner will receive the ICC Test Championship Mace, which has been traditionally held by the No.1 Test team and prize money of $1.6 million while the runner-up will collect $800,000. As the result of a draw, the prize money for the first and second will be split between the two sides and the Mace shared.

