India announces 15-member squad For WTC21 Final Against New Zealand

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 02:09 pm
WTC 21 Final India's squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 final against New Zealand starting June 18 in Southampton.

The players to be ruled out from the WTC 2021 Final original 20-member squad that has toured England are: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar.

The Indian squad has six batsmen, two wicketkeeper-batsman, two spin bowling all-rounders and five pacers. Captain Virat Kohli will lead the side while Ajinkya Rahane will be vice-captain.

India’s Squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

On the other hand, the Indian team management has questioned the severe bio-bubble protocols in place for the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton after six members of the New Zealand squad, who like India are put up in the on-site hotel at the stadium, took a trip to a nearby golf course while the Indian players and their families have remained on their floors of the hotel.

New Zealand had also announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final earlier in the day.

The final will open on Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

