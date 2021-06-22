Younis Khan Announces To Step Down As Pakistan’s Batting Coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan men’s national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan has decided to withdraw from his position.

Younis Khan was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions,” he said.

“I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

Both PCB and Younis Khan have agreed not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain’s departure.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan’s replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will tour the United Kingdom (UK) from 25 June to 20 July for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from 21 July to 24 August where the visiting team will feature in five T20Is and two Tests.

Younis Khan Appointed As Permanent Batting Coach

Earlier, after his appointment as the batting coach, Khan had said, “I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. Felt really honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand.”

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen on working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills,” he had said.

“However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance, and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results,” added Younis Khan.