Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

10th Jun, 2021. 07:35 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Yuvraj Singh

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was announced,” says Yuvraj Singh.

The all-rounder opened up about his earlier desire to captain India. Speaking during a podcast, Yuvraj Singh also revealed why many senior cricketers didn’t play in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Due to his multiple match-winning performances for the country, Yuvraj Singh is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers from India. The left-hander was a fan favorite and many fans expected him to become the national team captain.

But the explosive left-hander was overlooked by the cricket board for the role of captaincy, and it was given to MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj stated in the 22 Yarns podcast that he expected to captain his national team in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup before Dhoni was named captain.

“So probably the seniors thought that they need a break and obviously nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. I was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup and then it was announced MS Dhoni will be the captain,” he said.

When asked if his relationship with Dhoni survived the issue, Yuvraj stated, “Obviously. Whoever becomes captain you got to support the guy whether it was Rahul, whether it was Sourav Ganguly, whoever in the future. End of the day you want to be a team man and that’s how I was.”

Yuvraj played a crucial role in winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, helping his national team win the inaugural tournament.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings won the toss & elect to filed vs Multan Sultans
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings won the toss & elect to filed vs Multan Sultans

Today, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first against...
lahore vs islamabad
19 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan's consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat...
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar
19 hours ago
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing...
lahore vs islamabad
19 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 98/4 after 15 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have reached 98 runs for the loss of four wickets...
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
20 hours ago
PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

PSL 6 Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL...
lahore vs islamabad
20 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 57/2 after 10 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have reached 57 for the loss of two wickets after...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

economic survey
2 mins ago
Economic Survey: Fiscal deficit projected at 7% amid lower expenditures, rise in revenue

KARACHI: The Finance Ministry has estimated a 7 per cent fiscal deficit...
Murad Raas Lahore
13 mins ago
Heatwave: Punjab changes school timings

The private and public school timings have been changed due to the...
monsoon rain
22 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...
Rupee Weakens
23 mins ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened by 23 paisas against the US dollar on...