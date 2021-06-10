Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was announced,” says Yuvraj Singh.

The all-rounder opened up about his earlier desire to captain India. Speaking during a podcast, Yuvraj Singh also revealed why many senior cricketers didn’t play in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Due to his multiple match-winning performances for the country, Yuvraj Singh is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers from India. The left-hander was a fan favorite and many fans expected him to become the national team captain.

But the explosive left-hander was overlooked by the cricket board for the role of captaincy, and it was given to MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj stated in the 22 Yarns podcast that he expected to captain his national team in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup before Dhoni was named captain.

“So probably the seniors thought that they need a break and obviously nobody took the T20 World Cup seriously. I was expecting to captain India in the T20 World Cup and then it was announced MS Dhoni will be the captain,” he said.

When asked if his relationship with Dhoni survived the issue, Yuvraj stated, “Obviously. Whoever becomes captain you got to support the guy whether it was Rahul, whether it was Sourav Ganguly, whoever in the future. End of the day you want to be a team man and that’s how I was.”

Yuvraj played a crucial role in winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, helping his national team win the inaugural tournament.