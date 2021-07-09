Babar Azam optimistic about winning ODI Series Against England

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is sure that his boys will make comeback in upcoming matches against England.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Babar said it was a bad day for him and his team. “Unfortunately, it was a bad day for us. England bowlers bowled really well and credit goes to them,” he said.

“As I said, it was a bad day, we will sit together and plan what went wrong. In the next game, we will try to overcome our weaknesses and come up strongly,” he added.

He further added: “I will sit with the boys to give them confidence. I will tell them ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai [Don’t ger worried]. We will bounce back inshallah,” he concluded.

After England’s previous squad tested positive for Coronavirus, Azam was asked if his side thought of calling off the trip, he said: “No, we didn’t think about it, it didn’t come into our minds at any time.”

“The PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] and ECB have assured us that they will take care of the safety and health of all squad members. Of course, it was disappointing news. We must understand that these are unprecedented times of COVID-19. We are focusing on cricket and the first game,” he added.

On Thursday night, Dawid Malan and debutant Zak Crawley walk over Pakistani bowlers and help England chase down 142 runs in 21.5 overs to win the first ODI of three-matches series in Cardiff.

Pakistani bowlers looked morally down as batters didn’t give them supportive total to defend the defeat. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the lone wicket-taker from Pakistan who pushed Phil Salt in the fifth over.