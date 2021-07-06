Double Click 728 x 90
Ben Stokes To Lead New England Squad Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 02:19 pm
Ben Stokes England squad

The renowned player Ben Stokes is named as the captain for the England team to face Pakistan in an upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan after seven members of the previous squad tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement by the England Cricket, the board is “grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties and captain the new squad” – which will be named in the next few hours.

Earlier, He had to miss the Sri Lanka tour entirely as he recovered from the finger injury that he sustained while playing the opening Indian Premier League fixture for Rajasthan Royals.

Note that seven members – three players and four management team members- of the England Men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19.

The whole squad will now self isolate so a new squad will be named for the Pakistan ODIs led by Ben Stokes, sources said.

Earlier, according to skipper Eoin Morgan, England’s Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes’ involvement in the T20I series against Pakistan is quite doubtful.

Morgan said on Sunday after the no-result against Sri Lanka: “There’s always a fine balance between looking at the here-and-now and planning towards the T20 World Cup, also bearing in mind that those two guys are all-format players so they will probably go Down Under and play in the Ashes as well.”

“Trying to balance that along with trying to get the best squad out can be difficult at times, but I think at the moment we’re spoiled for choice,” he added.

“The last thing we want to do is rush somebody back and jump with the level of intensity from county cricket to international when there isn’t necessarily a need. We are happy for Ben to progress as he sees fit, and obviously have one eye on the Test series as well,” Morgan said.

“From what I’m hearing, calves can be quite temperamental – it just depends on how he [Buttler] feels. In a similar instance to Ben, the priority wouldn’t be to get him back as soon as possible if there’s a 50-50 chance. I know he progressed his running a couple of days ago and does feel good, but things can change,” the captain said.

