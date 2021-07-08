Djokovic Reaches Wimbledon Semi-Final, 41st at Grand Slams

The five-time champion Novak Djokovic has stridden into 41st at the Grand Slams on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, acquired 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and will face either Russia’s Karen Khachanov or Denis Shapovalov of Canada for a place in Sunday’s final.

It was 34-year-old Djokovic’s 100th career grass court win as he made the last-four of a major for the 41st time. “It was a solid performance, I started extremely well and didn’t do many things wrong in the first five games,” said the renowned tennis star.

He became only the third man to capture all four majors more than once with his second French Open triumph last month.

Now Djokovic is halfway to become the first man since 1969, and only the third in history, to complete a calendar Grand Slam of all four majors.

Novak Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set on Wednesday before 29-year-old Fucsovics got on the board.

Moreover, the world number bidding to become the first Hungarian man since 1948 to make the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Earlier, the iconic Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic had reached the doubles final of the Mallorca Championships.

“I don’t think we expected to reach the finals,” Djokovic had said. “But if we play well, we can return very well, we serve very well and I think we have a quite solid net game.”

“All around, everything clicked quite amazingly in the last several days for us. I’m just super thrilled to share the court with him and to reach our first final together,” he had added.