England Announces New 18-member ODI Squad Against Pakistan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:31 pm
England Cricket Board announces 18-member squad

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an 18-men squad for the Royal London one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan.

The cricket board has announced a new squad for England after seven members of the previous squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the side and Chris Silverwood is back as Head Coach. In total, there are nine uncapped players in the squad.

England Men’s ODI Squad

  1. Ben Stokes (Durham, captain)
  2. Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)
  3. Danny Briggs (Warwickshire)
  4. Brydon Carse (Durham)
  5. Zak Crawley (Kent)
  6. Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)
  7. Lewis Gregory (Somerset)
  8. Tom Helm (Middlesex)
  9. Will Jacks (Surrey)
  10. Dan Lawrence (Essex)
  11. Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)
  12. Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
  13. Craig Overton (Somerset)
  14. Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)
  15. David Payne (Gloucestershire)
  16. Phil Salt (Sussex)
  17. John Simpson (Middlesex)
  18. James Vince (Hampshire)

Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: “It’s a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it’s not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago.

“It’s an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at a domestic level over a long period of time.

“We’re in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I’m very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done – both those within the ECB and from the county game.

“Ben hasn’t captained our ODI side before so it’s a huge honour for him. We all wish him well and it’s a role I’m sure he’ll thrive in.

“I’d like to also put on record the thanks of the ECB to the PCB for their support and understanding during this time.”

