Eoin Morgan Back As England Announces 16-member T20I Squad Against Pakistan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 03:10 pm
Pakistan England T20I

The England Cricket Board has on Wednesday announced a 9-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan as Eoin Morgan is returning to the team.

Eoin Morgan will return to lead England in three-match T20I series against Pakistan following his self-isolation with eight others included in the squad.

“Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the Royal London Series against Sri Lanka,” read a post on the ECB’s website.

As per the ECB, the 16-player squad and support staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

Jos Buttler has also been included following a calf injury. Ben Stokes, however, has been halted ahead of a five-match Test series at home to India starting in August.

Assistant coach Paul Collingwood will be in charge, with England supremo Chris Silverwood taking some family time out after cutting short an intended break to oversee the ODI campaign.

England squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

Fixtures:

Jul 16: England v Pakistan, 1st T20, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 18: England v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Headingley, Leeds,

Jul 20: England v Pakistan, 3rd T20, Old Trafford, Manchester

