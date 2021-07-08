Double Click 728 x 90
Euro 2020: England makes it to the final, defeating Denmark 2-1

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:46 am
Euro 2020

In the second semi-final of the Euro Cup 2020, England defeated Denmark 1-2 to reach the final. The match score was decided in extra time. England’s decisive goal was scored by Captain Harry Kane on a penalty kick.

The second semi-final in Euro Cup football was thrilling in the first half when Denmark scored in the 30th minute to give the team a lead. However, in the 39th minute, Denmark’s Simon Kjaer ended the lead of his own team by scoring an own goal.

In the second half of the match, there were striking attempts but neither of the teams managed to score a goal. In the 14th minute of extra time, Captain Harry Kane scored on a rebound from a penalty kick to give England a two-goal lead that lasted until the end.

This is the first time since 1966 that the English team has reached the final of a major football tournament. Celebrations are taking place across England, while in Denmark the atmosphere is mournful.

Earlier in the Euro Cup, England had reached the third position twice. The 1966 World Cup final was also played at Wembley Stadium between England and West Germany, in which England won its first football tournament.

More than 60,000 spectators turned up to watch the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

The Euro Cup final will be played between England and Italy on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

