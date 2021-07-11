Euro 2020: England Vs Italy – Who Will Win The Final Trophy?

London on Sunday will host 65,000 fans at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, the biggest crowd at a British football stadium since the start of the pandemic, as England will take on Italy.

England and Italy are counting down to today’s Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate’s men seeking to end 55-year trophy aridity but the Italians aiming to spoil the Wembley party.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders to lift the trophy and have taken advantage of playing all but one of their matches at home.

Southgate’s men will be willed on by the vast majority of a crowd that created a crackling atmosphere for England’s second-round match against Germany and the semi-final against Denmark.

“We’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final,” said Kane. “So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands.

“We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we’ve had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.

“We’ve got to be excited about it, we’ve got to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’re going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday.”

Note that thousands of tickets for England’s Euro 2020 finale are being sold at record prices in the black market, according to media reports.

British media reported that English and Italian fans are rushing to black markets for tickets as the Euro 2020 final nears after England won the semi-final match against Denmark on Thursday.

Last week, UEFA’s official website announced all tickets had sold out but excited fans have now turned to black markets in hopes to snap up tickets.

Seats are going for five figures on secondary ticketing websites despite UEFA regulations banning their resale above face value.

A pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, available on the resale website Ticombo, are the most expensive ones listed for 40,000 pounds, media reports added.

Ticket sales for the final match have seen an increase and many reports of scams and phishing have also surfaced.