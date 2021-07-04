Euro 2020: Full semifinal fixtures, Timings, Venue & confirmed teams

The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final standoffs are confirmed following the completion of the quarter-finals.

The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals will both take place at Wembley Stadium in London, on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July.

At the end of the quarter-final stage, the tournament is now left with four teams, Spain, Italy, Denmark and England, who have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Italy vs Spain (Tuesday 6 July, London)

This is the fourth straight EURO in which Italy have played Spain. At UEFA EURO 2008, Spain won 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 quarter-final draw in Vienna. Four years later, they drew 1-1 in the group stage in Gdansk and then met again in the Kyiv final, Spain winning 4-0.

Italy turned the tables with a 2-0 round-of-16 win at Stade de France. In the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, they drew 1-1 in Italy and Spain won 3-0 at home, and they have another semi-final lined up in October in the UEFA Nations League in Milan.

England vs Denmark (Wednesday 7 July, London)

England and Denmark have met once at a EURO, a 0-0 draw in the 1992 group stage in Malmö. Ten years later, England won their World Cup round of 16 ties 3-0 in Niigata.

More recently in the UEFA Nations League, it was 0-0 in Copenhagen in September 2020 before Denmark won 1-0 at Wembley a month later thanks to a Christian Eriksen penalty.

Semifinals

Match no. Match Venue IST GMT SF 1 Italy vs Spain Wembley, London July 7, 12:30 am July 6, 7 pm SF 2 England vs Denmark Wembley, London July 8, 12:30 am July 7, 7 pm

Final