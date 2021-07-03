Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Euro 2020: Italy and Spain qualify for the quarter-final

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 01:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Euro 2020 quarter-final

Italy has beaten Belgium 2-1 in the second quarter final of the 2020 Euro Cup. In the first quarter final, Spain defeated Switzerland on a penalty shootout to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match between Spain and Switzerland ended in a 3-1 score on penalty kicks. The match was tied at one goal in extra time.

In addition, Peru and Paraguay will compete in the quarter-finals of Copa America.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan seeks support for middle-income countries to achieve SDGs
4 mins ago
Pakistan seeks support for middle-income countries to achieve SDGs

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent international support to enable the...
Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe
11 mins ago
Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe

If you love to drink coffee then this recipe is for you....
Punjab Home Department's Plea To Extend TLP Chief Detention Rejected
21 mins ago
Punjab Home Department’s Plea To Extend TLP Chief Detention, Rejected

A review board of the Lahore High Court has rejected a request...
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals
35 mins ago
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals

General business timings in Sindh have been extended by two hours and...
NAB Summons Usman Buzdar's Principal Secretary In 'Corruption' Case
46 mins ago
NAB Summons Usman Buzdar’s Principal Secretary In ‘Corruption’ Case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Tahir Khurshid,...
Pakistan’s trade deficit swells 34% to hit $31 billion in FY21
53 mins ago
Pakistan’s trade deficit swells 34% to hit $31 billion in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade deficit has swollen 34 per cent during the fiscal...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan seeks support for middle-income countries to achieve SDGs
4 mins ago
Pakistan seeks support for middle-income countries to achieve SDGs

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent international support to enable the...
Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe
11 mins ago
Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe

If you love to drink coffee then this recipe is for you....
Punjab Home Department's Plea To Extend TLP Chief Detention Rejected
21 mins ago
Punjab Home Department’s Plea To Extend TLP Chief Detention, Rejected

A review board of the Lahore High Court has rejected a request...
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals
35 mins ago
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals

General business timings in Sindh have been extended by two hours and...