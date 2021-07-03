Euro 2020: Italy and Spain qualify for the quarter-final

Italy has beaten Belgium 2-1 in the second quarter final of the 2020 Euro Cup. In the first quarter final, Spain defeated Switzerland on a penalty shootout to qualify for the semi-finals.

‘𝙋𝙚𝙙𝙧𝙞 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧’ 🇪🇸 Why the Spanish youngster has stood out at EURO 2020 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 1, 2021

The match between Spain and Switzerland ended in a 3-1 score on penalty kicks. The match was tied at one goal in extra time.

In addition, Peru and Paraguay will compete in the quarter-finals of Copa America.