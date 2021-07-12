Euro 2020: Italy’s Journey From World Cup 2018 Absentees To Become Champion

Team Italy, who did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, defeated England to win the Euro Cup 2020 final.

According to the details’, the match between Italy and England was decided on penalty shots after a tough match at Wembley Stadium, after which Italy won the Euro Cup title for the second time.

England entered the semi-finals by defeating Denmark by 2 goals to one in extra time.

England’s Lok Shaw scored in the second minute of the first half to give the team a psychological lead, but Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci scored in the 67th minute to level the match 1-1 and put the team under pressure. Taken out.

There was an aggressive contest between the two teams and in the first 90 minutes, one goal was tied, after which neither team could score in extra time and the matter came to a penalty shootout.

Italy beat England 2-3 in penalty shots to win the European Football Championship.

During the post-victory ceremony, Leonardo Bonucci of Italy looked at the camera and said, “It’s coming to Rome!” down the lens, an obvious wink at England’s tournament anthem “Football’s Coming Home”.

The Italian people took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

This year’s scheduled football matches, the Euro Cup and the Copa America have been postponed for a year due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally.

London on Sunday has hosted 65,000 fans at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, the biggest crowd at a British football stadium since the start of the pandemic.

Note that thousands of tickets for England’s Euro 2020 finale are being sold at record prices in the black market, according to media reports.