Haris Sohail To Undergo MRI Scan On Right leg Following Injury

Famed Pakistani batsman Haris Sohail to undergo an MRI scan on the right leg after he felt slight pain andwill not take part in the next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July.

Haris Sohail, 32 missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week.

“Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail is still feeling slight pain in his right leg, as such, he will not take part in next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July in Derby, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

He has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the 8 July ODI against England will be made.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England which is also part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will commence from Cardiff on 8 July. Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to Cardiff on 6 July.

England ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire) Tom Banton (Somerset) Sam Billings (Kent) Sam Curran (Surrey) Tom Curran (Surrey) Liam Dawson (Hampshire) George Garton (Sussex) Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) Adil Rashid (Yorkshire) Joe Root (Yorkshire) Jason Roy (Surrey) David Willey (Yorkshire) Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) Mark Wood (Durham)

Pakistan’s squad: