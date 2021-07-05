Double Click 728 x 90
Haris Sohail To Undergo MRI Scan On Right leg Following Injury

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:48 pm
Haris Sohail

Famed Pakistani batsman Haris Sohail to undergo an MRI scan on the right leg after he felt slight pain andwill not take part in the next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July.

Haris Sohail, 32 missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week.

“Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail is still feeling slight pain in his right leg, as such, he will not take part in next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July in Derby, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

He has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the 8 July ODI against England will be made.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England which is also part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will commence from Cardiff on 8 July. Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to Cardiff on 6 July.

England ODI Squad

  1. Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain
  2. Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
  3. Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)
  4. Tom Banton (Somerset)
  5. Sam Billings (Kent)
  6. Sam Curran (Surrey)
  7. Tom Curran (Surrey)
  8. Liam Dawson (Hampshire)
  9. George Garton (Sussex)
  10. Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
  11. Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
  12. Joe Root (Yorkshire)
  13. Jason Roy (Surrey)
  14. David Willey (Yorkshire)
  15. Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)
  16. Mark Wood (Durham)

Pakistan’s squad:

  1. Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab)
  2. Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern)
  3. Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)
  4. Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)
  5. Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  6. Haider Ali (Northern)
  7. Haris Rauf (Northern)
  8. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)
  9. Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)
  10. Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)
  11. Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)
  12. Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
  13. Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
  14. (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  15. Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab)
  16. Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh)
  17. Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
  18. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  19. Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)
