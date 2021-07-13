India’s World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma Passes Away After a Cardiac arrest

Leading Indian cricketers paid tribute after Yashpal Sharma, one of the stars of India’s epic World Cup win in 1983, passed away after a cardiac arrest.

Yashpal Sharma, 66, was the second-highest run-getter in India’s historic 1983 triumph, scoring two half-centuries: an 89 in India’s win over West Indies in the group stage, and 61 in the semi-final against England.

In his first-class career that spanned nearly two decades, Sharma scored 8933 runs, with 21 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

Post-retirement, he remained actively included in coaching, commentary and cricket administration. He served as a national selector across two stints, first from 2004 to 2005, and later from 2008 to 2011.

He was part of the committee that picked India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He also managed in a number of domestic matches, both as an umpire and match referee. Most recently, he was part of Delhi’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

The news of his demise was met with shock by his former teammates, fans and several political leaders.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Saddened by the demise of ace cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji. My condolences to his family & loved ones. #YashpalSharma — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2021

Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/jVkHEyRWfP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma was born in Ludhiana and represented Punjab, Haryana and Railways in the domestic circuit. He first came into national contention in 1977 against a South Zone attack comprising BS Chandrasekhar, S Abid Ali and Erapalli Prasanna.

Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.