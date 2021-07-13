Marcus Rashford responds to racist abuse Following England’s Euro 2020 Defeat To Italy

England’s Marcus Rashford has extended an apology for his penalty shootout miss but said that he will never apologize for who he is after he was subjected to racial abuse following England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Marcus Rashford shared a heartfelt note on his Twitter, apologizing for his penalty miss in England’s shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday.

“I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

“I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t feel quite right. During the long run-up, I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately, the result was not what I wanted,” he said.

“I felt as though I had let my teammates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep, so why not that one? It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how it feels,” wrote the player in his tweet.

“Final. 55 years. One penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had [have] gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry, I want to shout out [to] my teammates. This summer has been one of the best camps I’ve experienced and you’ve all played a role in that. Brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.

“I’ve grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch I can take critique my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

“I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those Three Lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of tens of thousands. I dreamt of days like this. The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response on Withington had me on the verge of tears.

“The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, [a] 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else, I have that.

“For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger.”

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders expressed dismay over the online abuse targeting the England players.

Facebook and Twitter said on Monday they were struggling to take down racially abusive comments.