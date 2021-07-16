Messi Decides to Stay Back on Curtailed Wages

The Barcelona star, Messi has agreed to stay back on reduced wages, and complete his contract which is yet to complete in 2026. However, the move depends solely on the player’s departure which decides the funding of the captain’s salary.

Messi was free to choose, right after his contract ended on 30th June’21. As per the sources, the captain of Argentina was being paid munificently, around £123m a season. Currently, he is away, enjoying vacations after the victory of Copa America, whereas, the details of his renewed contract are yet to be confirmed.

The player after the Copa America, seems more fit than before and plans on staying back for longer, hence considering to accept the fiver-year deal. The agreement will not be finalized until the lawyers go through it and the ‘big name’ makes up his mind for the last time.

Messi is referred to as Barcelona’s star for a reason; the player was given this title after he scored 672 goals, won four Champion Leagues and achieved 10 La Liga titles.