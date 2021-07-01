Double Click 728 x 90
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:32 pm
Nida Dar century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the first Pakistan bowler – across men’s and women’s games – to take 100 T20I wickets.

Nida Dar has achieved the achievement in the first of the three T20Is between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women when she dismissed Deandra Dottin in the 10th over of the first innings.

The off-spinner is only the fifth bowler in the women’s game to join the 100-T20I wickets club.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “I congratulate Nida Dar on becoming the first-ever Pakistan bowler to record a century of wickets in T20Is.

“This is no mean achievement and is a testimony of the hard work and dedication Nida has put in over the years. Over the last decade, Nida has prospered into an integral part of the national women’s team and has become an inspiration for the next generation of women cricketers.”

“It is a great moment not only for her but the whole nation as she is also the first Asian woman bowler to record this landmark. Nida is an icon and inspiration to millions of young girls who are passionate about cricket and follow the game,” he added.

Wasim Khan added, “In a day and age when women’s cricket is flourishing and its fan base is increasing day by day, role models like her would do well in taking the women’s game to the corners of the earth.”

The other four women bowlers to have crossed the 100-wicket mark in the format are Anisa Mohammed (120), Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnum Ismail (110) and Anya Shrubsole (102). From the Asian teams, India’s Poonam Yadav, with 95 wickets, follows Nida in the list of highest T20I wicket-takers.

Amongst the women bowlers from Pakistan, former captain Sana Mir, who retired from cricket in 2020, has the second most wickets with 89 scalps at 23.42, while Sadia Yousuf, who took 57 wickets in a career that spanned from 2010 till 2017, and Anam Amin (54 wickets at 20.22) are the other two bowlers with more than 50 T20I wickets.

Amongst men cricketers from Pakistan, legendary former all-rounder Shahid Afridi leads the charts with 97 T20I wickets.

