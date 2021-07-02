PCB promotes Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan to category A Contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the much-awaited central contracts for the men’s team, promoting fast bowler Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to category A following their celestial performances in the recent series.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been offered Category A contracts, the PCB said on Friday.

The cricket board released the details of the contracts after the Governing Board’s approval of the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget. The 12-month contracts will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Men’s central contract list 2021-22 is (reduced from 21 to 20):

Category A – Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B – Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah

Category C – Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Emerging Category – Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

In the central contract list, 2021-22, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been offered Category A. Hasan Ali had missed out on the contract last year due to an injury but following his stellar performance in 2020-21 as well as looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, he has been placed in Category A.

However, Rizwan has been rewarded for his consistent performance across all formats by moving him from Category B to Category A.

Likewise, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Nawaz and Nauman Ali have also been offered central contracts in recognition of their contributions and performances in the 2020-21 season.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “Selecting 20 players amongst a big pool of quality cricketers is always a challenging task. I would like to thank the panel for their diligent work in selecting the 2021-22 central contract list against the agreed criteria.

“In the new list, we have seen eight new players emerge who have now gained central contracts. Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system, nine players who had contracts in 2020-21 have sadly missed out on this occasion. The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors.

“Emerging Category recognises and rewards the up and coming talent. We have seen the emergence of Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain move from an Emerging Category to Category C, and the likes of Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir breaking into the Emerging Category. The Emerging Category remains a platform for young players to break into the central contract system,” he added.

Upward Revisions To Central Contract Payments