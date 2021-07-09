Double Click 728 x 90
Sri Lankan Coach Grant Flower Under Isolation After Contracting COVID-19

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:49 pm
Grant Flower under isolation

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, three days after the squad turned back from their tour of England.

The provided test of Grant Flower was not a false positive, medical staff believe he contracted the disease in England.

“We have to find out how Flower got infected, and also which variant of the virus he has been infected with,” a member of Sri Lanka’s medical staff said.

The original schedule had had the team coming out of isolation and going into a team bubble on Friday, but those plans may be put on hold depending on the results of the next round of PCR results, conducted on Thursday evening. Further information about Flower’s own infection may also affect other members of the squad.

“Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England,” the board said.

It said Flower showed “mild symptoms”, prompting a Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 hits England camp ahead of Pakistan series

The England cricket team was forced to select a new ODI squad after seven members of the team tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus. The new team is now being managed by Ben Stokes, as most of the players are undergoing isolation.

