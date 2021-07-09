Double Click 728 x 90
Tickets Available In Black Markets as Euro 2020 final nears

09th Jul, 2021. 01:50 pm
Euro 2020 tickets sold in black

Thousands of tickets for England’s Euro 2020 finale are being sold at record prices in the black market, according to media reports.

British media reported that English and Italian fans are rushing to black markets for tickets as the Euro 2020 final nears after England won the semi-final match against Denmark on Thursday.

Last week, UEFA’s official website announced all tickets had sold out but excited fans have now turned to black markets in hopes to snap up tickets.

Seats are going for five figures on secondary ticketing websites despite UEFA regulations banning their resale above face value.

A pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, available on the resale website Ticombo, are the most expensive ones listed for 40,000 pounds, media reports added.

Ticket sales for the final match have seen an increase and many reports of scams and phishing have also surfaced.

The Euro Cup final between England and Italy will take place at Wembley on Sunday, July 11.

Note that Denmark squad arrived back in Copenhagen following a 2-1 extra-time loss to England in its Euro 2020 semifinal at Wembley.

The Danes recovered from Christian Eriksen’s heart attack on the pitch in their first match and losing their first two games to blaze.

“It’s nice to see you, nice it’s not online. This is our way of saying thank you,” coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters after the squad arrived at Copenhagen Airport from London.

“It’s been strong, what we have been through, and now I’m starting to wail again,” he said, fighting to hold back tears. “We continue with two things – one, we want to win. We were close, and we are annoyed and disappointed. Number two, we want to inspire and unite Denmark. We will continue to do so,” he added.

