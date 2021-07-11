Double Click 728 x 90
UFC 264: McGregor Loses To Poirier After Freak Leg Break

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 11:53 am
ufc 264 McGregor breaks leg

Dustin Poirier has conquered Conor McGregor in their trilogy bout after the Irishman seemed to have broken his leg with just seconds remaining in the first round at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 264.

Conor McGregor suffered what appears to be a freak broken leg just before the end of the round after absorbing a punch that sent him backwards at the UFC 264 against Poirier.

The doctors were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue.

The referee Herb Dean was instructed to declare a stop to the bout by the doctor.

Interviewed in the octagon with his leg in a cast, McGregor roared about his loss.

“I was boxing the head off him, kicking the leg off him, (he was doing) the usual, diving to close the distance. This is not over – if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside,” he raged.

However, Dustin Poirier said McGregor initially injured the leg earlier in the bout checking a kick.

“He fractured it in one of the checks earlier in the fight and it broke on a punch,” he said.

“When I pointed at it at the beginning of the fight, that’s when he did it. I felt something. He was kicking me hard. “Just on the twist of the punch,” he said.

McGregor was seen yelling at officials, telling them the fight should be called off due to a doctor stoppage, rather than via TKO.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him,” McGregor said.

“(He) dived aside to close the distance. This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on. I don’t give a bollocks.

“There was no check. Not one of them I checked.”

