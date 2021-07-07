Double Click 728 x 90
Umar Akmal confesses his mistake and apologizes to everyone

Hamna Humail

07th Jul, 2021.
Umar Akmal

Cricketer Umar Akmal admitted his mistake, saying that his mistake brought Pakistan into disrepute, “I apologize to my family, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and cricket fans around the world.”

Umar Akmal said in his video message that last year he made a mistake which damaged his career as well as cricket. People contacted him but he failed to inform the PCB Anti-Corruption authorities in time.

“I was banned for 12 months for not reporting the match-fixing offer in time,” he said.

Umar Akmal requested all the players to stay away from any suspicious activities, saying that they are the ambassadors of the country and the game, and if any suspicious person tries to get in touch, they should immediately inform the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit so that their career remains clean.

“For that, I apologise to my family, to the Pakistan Cricket Board and to cricket fans across the globe,” said the cricketer. “I, Umar Akmal, advise you all that as cricketers, you are the ambassadors of your country. Hence, keep your distance from any suspicious activity,” said the batsman.

