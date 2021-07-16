Umar Akmal Decides To Condone Fans Who Allegedly Attacked Him

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who was been fined for breaching the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code, has decided to forgive fans who showed up outside his house and attacked him.

Umar Akmal had filed a case against four persons, accusing them of attacking him at his house earlier this week.

“We will not challenge the suspects’ request for bail,” Akmal’s lawyer told media.

After the incident, the cricketer had registered an FIR against the suspects in Police Station Defence B, following which they were arrested.

The batsman has also decided to withdraw a petition he had filed in court, expressing a lack of confidence in the judge hearing the case.

A few days earlier, four fans of the cricketer showed up outside his residence in Lahore to get his autograph.

However, when Akmal refused to please them, the situation got out of hand and a heated exchange took place. The cricketer pressed charges against the suspects after they allegedly attacked him.

He had also called the police to his residence after which the suspects were arrested.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had announced its decision on the Appeals filed by PCB and Umar Akmal against the Order of the Independent Adjudicator.

CAS through a consolidated Order on both Appeals had been pleased to impose on Umar Akmal a sanction of a 12-month ban and a fine of PKR4.25million on one count of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Umar Akmal would be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of a fine of PKR4,250,000 and undergoing the program of rehabilitation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

CAS had also refused the request of Umar Akmal seeking the return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB’s custody for some different investigation and held that under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code it has the power to do so.