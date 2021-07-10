Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 03:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Umar Akmal

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had to go to the Police station after being arrested.

According to police sources, a scuffle broke out when four people, including a British national, came to the cricketer’s residence in Lahore’s Defense.

Umar Akmal called 15 and the police arrested the fans and took them to the police station.

Police officials say that Umar Akmal has filed a petition against those against whom action has been initiated.

According to the sources, Akmal’s British National fan has filed a case against the cricketer as well.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lanka Premier League
15 hours ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
Umar Akmal
3 days ago
Umar Akmal confesses his mistake and apologizes to everyone

Cricketer Umar Akmal admitted his mistake, saying that his mistake brought Pakistan...
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 player fainted.
1 week ago
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 players fainted

Two West Indies players fainted during the second T20 match between the...
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam
1 week ago
Adorable fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
1 week ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Not Only Man Of The Match But Every Player Of The Team Is Important, Wahab Riaz
1 week ago
Not Only Man Of The Match But Every Player Of The Team Is Important, Wahab Riaz

Cricketer Wahab Riaz said that not only the man of the match...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Zero-Carbon Shipping
18 mins ago
Zero-carbon shipping: A sea of opportunities for developing countries

KARACHI: The obstruction of the Suez Canal earlier this year served as...
Pakistan China
32 mins ago
Pakistan, China to continue to work at UN for peace: Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the...
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World
34 mins ago
Hunger Outpacing Pandemic, Kills 11 People Every Minute In World

Oxfam, an organization focusing on the alleviation of global poverty said that 11...
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman
49 mins ago
Bilawal Is Dreaming Of Gaining Power Through Flattery Of US: Khurrum Sher Zaman

President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman while commenting on Bilawal Bhutto's upcoming...