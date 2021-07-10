Umar Akmal Files FIR Against Fans Following Quarrel Over Autograph

Fans who came to get autographs from national cricketer Umar Akmal had to go to the Police station after being arrested.

According to police sources, a scuffle broke out when four people, including a British national, came to the cricketer’s residence in Lahore’s Defense.

Umar Akmal called 15 and the police arrested the fans and took them to the police station.

Police officials say that Umar Akmal has filed a petition against those against whom action has been initiated.

According to the sources, Akmal’s British National fan has filed a case against the cricketer as well.