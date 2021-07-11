WATCH: Messi Videocalls Wife after winning Copa America Final

After securing the first international trophy as the Copa America final, Lionel Messi made a FaceTime call to his wife Antonella and his children.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa America title at the Maracanã Stadium.

Moreover, “Your happiness is mine! Congrats, my love,” Antonella, wife of the goat, wrote via Instagram.

The legendary footballer also took time out to check in on his former teammate in Catalunya Neymar.

The Brazil and PSG forward were in floods of tears after defeat at the Maracana on Saturday.

And Messi went over to check on the 29-year-old in an emotional embrace.

Messi was also seen sitting on the Maracana turf and talking to family on FaceTime.

Neymar spent four dominant years at Barcelona with Messi before moving to PSG in 2017.

Nothing but respect between Messi and Neymar 🤝 They share a long hug after the Copa America Final pic.twitter.com/7dudMVsF5l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021

When the match ended, the tearful and joyful goat was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

The captain has four goals and five assists and has been involved in nine of the team’s 11 goals so far in the tournament.

The 34-year-old has also made it clear just how determined he is to win the tournament and finally lift a senior international trophy with Argentina.

He said after the semi-final win over Colombia, “We are very excited, happy, personally, I want to play one more, what I want most is to win a title with the national team.”

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker scored on some poor defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and throw it past goalkeeper Ederson.