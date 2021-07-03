What has Shoaib Akhtar named his pet horse?

Former fast bowler of the national cricket team of Pakistan, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar told fans that he named his pet horse Express.

The former fast bowler shared a short video of his horse running fast on the ground.

“I named my horse Express,” he said in a Twitter story.

He has previously shared videos of himself riding a horse, to which his teammates responded via comments.

New development for Crypto World fanatics in Pakistan, cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar had previously announced that he’ll auction his very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Waqar Zaka’s localized blockchain platform, TenUp Nation.

The fast bowler’s NFT will be available on TenUp’s Cricket NFT marketplace, which is the world’s first-of-its-kind tokenized platform for browsing and bidding for all kinds of digitalized cricket art pieces.

Shoaib Akhtar made this announcement on Twitter and explained his corporation with TenUp Nation for the launch of his NFT.