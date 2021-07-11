Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic All Set To Chase Men’s Final Victory Against Berrettini

As July 11 is the day for the entire tennis fanbase, Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini are all set for the Wimbledon 2021 final today.

Novak Djokovic says it “would mean everything” to win a sixth Wimbledon 2021 title which would equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam achievements for men.

Berrettini, 25, is playing in his first Grand Slam final.

“He’s in great form. He’s serving big, playing big,” said Djokovic, the two-time defending champion.

“So it’s going to be a very tough match I think for both of us. But I’m looking forward to a great battle.”

The 34-year-old is eyeing a third Grand Slam of the year, having already won the Australian Open and French Open titles.

The victory in Paris made him just the third man to win all four majors more than once.

“I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy prior to coming to London,” he said.

“I put myself in a very good position. Anything is possible in the finals. Obviously, experience is on my side.”

On the clay at Roland Garros, Djokovic defended Berrettini in the quarter-finals with a four-set win after a dominant start.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere”

Matteo Berrettini, the 25-year-old, is the first Italian ever to make a singles final at Wimbledon.

He has a 32-6 win-loss record in 2021, supported by having won all 11 of his matches on the British grass courts.

“My first final in Wimbledon, it’s just crazy to think about it,” said the right-hander. “I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream.”

“Obviously for Italian people in general, it’s going to be tough Sunday. But I think we deserve it,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be a special Sunday for all of us. It’s a great day, a great sports day. I’m really happy that together with football tennis is now one of the biggest sports in Italy,” added Berettini.