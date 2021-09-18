After NZ tour called off, spreads regrets in Pakistani celebs

New Zealand dropped out of their scheduled ODI series against Pakistan owing to a security danger in the country, leaving cricket fans disappointed. The Pakistani celebrities also shared their two cents on the matter.

Humayun Saeed said, “Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last-minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans!”

Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans! — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 17, 2021

“It’s sad but it’s ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open-heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at the t20 world cup” said Asim Azhar on his official Twitter.

Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 17, 2021

Anoushey Ashraf took to her Twitter handle to share a post “We all know who’s behind this pettiness. But we have seen worse and will wait for the games to return with patience and resilience still. Good things are on their way. Shoutout to Wasim Khan for doing his best to bring cricket back to Pakistan.”

We all know who’s behind this pettiness. But we have seen worse and will wait for the games to return with patience and resilience still. Good things are on their way. Shoutout to Wasim Khan for doing his best to bring cricket back to Pakistan. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/FH4qgwXvri — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) September 18, 2021

Very disappointed to hear about #NZ backing out of the game at the last minute. This is just sad and shocking after all the work that had been put in by the organisers as well as the team. Millions of cricket fans have been let down today. #PAKvNZ — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 17, 2021

Following points for New Zealand to remember: ° 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack. ° Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand. ° Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021