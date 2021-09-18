After NZ tour called off, spreads regrets in Pakistani celebs

Tahir Yameen

18th Sep, 2021. 08:55 pm
Pakistani

New Zealand dropped out of their scheduled ODI series against Pakistan owing to a security danger in the country, leaving cricket fans disappointed. The Pakistani celebrities also shared their two cents on the matter.

Humayun Saeed said, “Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last-minute cancellation without any proof makes NO sense! Disappointing for millions of fans!”

“It’s sad but it’s ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open-heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at the t20 world cup” said Asim Azhar on his official Twitter.

Anoushey Ashraf took to her Twitter handle to share a post “We all know who’s behind this pettiness. But we have seen worse and will wait for the games to return with patience and resilience still. Good things are on their way. Shoutout to Wasim Khan for doing his best to bring cricket back to Pakistan.”

 

 

