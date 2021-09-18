Concacaf to probe homophobic shouting in Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Concacaf has announced that it will investigate Cruz Azul fans’ “offensive and discriminatory” gay chants during the game versus Monterrey.

In the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semi-final in Mexico City, players took a 10-minute break from the game.

Monterrey won 4-1 – and 5-1 on aggregate – as the game began without further yelling.

The vulgarity screamed by a “substantial number” of Cruz Azul fans has left Concacaf “very unhappy.”

“We applaud the referees for appropriately triggering the anti-discrimination protocol, as well as the stadium security for ejecting hundreds of Cruz Azul fans when the game was interrupted,” the governing body said in a statement.

“Through its What’s Wrong Is the Wrong campaign, the Confederation has been proactively communicating to supporters for several months that these types of behaviors have no place in football.”

“We’re all dedicated to putting an end to the derogatory shout of ‘goalkeeper.'”

The ‘goalkeeper’ chant involves fans chanting a homophobic insult as an opposing goalkeeper prepares to kick a goal.

Because of discriminatory chants, Fifa, the world football governing body, ordered Mexico to play two World Cup qualifiers without fans in June.

Referee Cesar Ramos paused play after 10 minutes in the second half of the semi-final at Estadio Azteca, in accordance with step two of Fifa’s anti-discrimination protocol.

After hundreds of Cruz Azul fans were expelled, the game was resumed.

On October 28, Monterrey will face Club America, another Mexican team, in the Champions League final in Guadeloupe.

The Champions League is a club competition that takes place every year and features teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.