Cristiano Ronaldo’s ladylove confesses she wants to get married soon
Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term ladylove Georgina Rodriguez confessed she wants to tie the knot with her Manchester United star boyfriend and will say ‘yes’ when he asks for her hand in marriage.
Georgina Rodriguez has recently opened up on her love for Cristiano Ronaldo and said that she is desperately waiting to get married.
The Argentina-born 27-year-old makes the discovery during a new Netflix documentary about her life.
Asked over dinner while on a boat with friends when she was going to marry the 36-year-old, Georgina rebuffed the suggestion as she smirked, before appearing to nod her head towards Cristiano.
She then added: “It doesn’t depend on me… I wish.”
Rodriguez used the word ‘Ojala’ in Spanish which is of Arabic origin, deriving from the expression ‘Mashallah’ or ‘Masha’Allah’ which literally means ‘Should God will it’ and roughly translates into English as ‘Let’s Hope So’.
