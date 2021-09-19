David White: Not sharing threat details with Pakistan Cricket Board

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White didn’t share the threat details with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

New Zealand abandoned their tour just before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi. They tour Pakistan after 18 years but escalated after a threat received by the New Zealand Government.

David said, “We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to chief executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care,”

David White added that they were looking forward to the series but everything changed.

He said, “What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team.

“Everything changed on Friday. The advice changed, the threat level changed and, as a consequence, we took the only responsible course of action possible.”

“Unfortunately, given the advice we’d received, there was no way we could stay in the country.”

He admitted that the NZC was initially satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan that’s why they sent their team to Pakistan.

However, Pakistan arranged a chartered flight for New Zealand for Dubai last night.

Most of the New Zealand members fly to Dubai to play Indian Premier League (IPL).

David said that he was grateful to the PCB for helping them with the safe departure of his team.