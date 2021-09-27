England’s Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket

England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced to retire from Test cricket as he is uncomfortable with spending extended time away from home for winter’s Ashes.

According to media reports, Moeen Ali, 34, will publicly announce retirement from Test cricket ver soon. However, he is expected to resume his career for England in white-ball cricket and will continue to play county and franchise cricket.

He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL but has formally informed Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, and Joe Root, England’s Test captain, about his decision.

In his Test career, Moeen secured 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets. At his high point, he was rated the third-best all-rounder in the ICC’s Test rankings.

Earlier, Moeen Ali had received immense support from fellow cricketers and fans after Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen used tactless remarks against him in her tweet.

Taslima Nasreen had said in her tweet, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”

However, the tweet was deleted after some hours following extreme widespread flak by other English cricketers and netizens.

To which she has garnered more backlash as the teammates are not okay with her “sarcastic remarks”.

Jofra Archer lambasted her to delete the tweet as it was in no way funny or sarcastic.

“Sarcastic? No one is laughing, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet,” he said.

The comment was made on Ali’s request to his IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ management to remove the team’s sponsor’s logo from his jersey. The logo was for a liquor company and Ali said it damages his religious viewpoints.