On the 13th (PPL), the Pakistan Army beat Sngpl 3-1

LAHORE – In the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League, Pakistan Army defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) 3-1 at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium.

At the end of the first half, Pakistan Army led SNGPL 1-0. Ansar Abbas scored the first goal for Pakistan Army in the 32nd minute of the first half, and M Jameel doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Jameel added another goal in the 83rd minute to make it 3-1, while Samad Khan cut the margin to 3-1 in the 87th minute for SNGPL.

The match was overseen by Ahmad Rauf, who was assisted by Muhammad Asif and Nadeem Butt. Shafaat Habib presided over the game.