National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Sindh vs Northern Punjab Live – Match 6
National t20 Cup 2021 Live Score – Sindh faces Northern Punjab in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Both teams have won their first game. Sindh Stands on third position while Northern Punjab is on 2nd.
Squad:
Sindh
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Shan Massod, Anwar Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dhani.
Northern
Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
Northern Punjab Won the toss and opted to bat first.
Sindh vs Northern Punjab Live Score
|Teams
|Runs
|Overs
|Sindh
|-
|-
|Northern Punjab
|100-6
|16.0
Watch Live Streaming:
