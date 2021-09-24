National T20 Cup 2021: Sindh vs Southern Punjab Live Score – Match 3
National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Today Sindh will face Southern Punjab at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Sindh have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details :
Time:- 3.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.
Squad:-
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.
Sindh vs Southern Punjab Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Southern Punjab
|98-3
|11.0
|Sindh
