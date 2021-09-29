National T20 Cup: Sindh vs Balochistan Live Score – Match 9

National T20 Cup 2021

National T20 Cup: Today Sindh will face Balochistan in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Sindh has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Match Details

Time:- 03:00 PM IST

Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Squad

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Sindh vs Balochistan Live Score

TeamsLive ScoreOvers
Sindh73-210.0
Balochistan

Watch Live: 

