National T20 Cup: Sindh vs Balochistan Live Score – Match 9
National T20 Cup: Today Sindh will face Balochistan in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Sindh has won the toss and opted to bat first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Squad
Sindh:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Balochistan:
Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.
Sindh vs Balochistan Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Sindh
|73-2
|10.0
|Balochistan
Watch Live:
