Pele, the Brazilian legend, says he’s still recovering very well from surgery

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, claims he is “recovering extremely well” after being readmitted to critical care after a recent operation.

This month, the 80-year-old underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his intestines, and he was removed from intensive care on Wednesday.

He was readmitted “as a preventative measure,” according to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pele posted on Instagram, “My friends, I am currently recovering very well.”

“Today, I had family members pay me a visit, and I continue to grin every day. Thank you for all of the affection you show me.”

Pele had been receiving treatment at the hospital since the tumor was discovered during routine examinations on August 31.

He was readmitted to intensive care as a precaution due to his age, according to Brazilian media agencies.

The hospital later confirmed this in a statement, adding: “The patient was sent to semi-intensive care after stabilisation.

“From a cardiovascular and respiratory standpoint, he is currently stable.”

His daughter wrote on Instagram before the hospital statement was released:

“Hi, friends. I don’t know what is going on with the rumors out there but my DMs are booming!!!

There’s already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don’t want to be the reason for more.

This photo was taken just now. He is wearing a vest because he is Santista and the cold in SP bothers him! 😉

He is recovering well and within the normal range. Promise!

He doesn’t like it when I say this so please don’t tell him but he is an O’Keefe gentleman (😬). The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age, after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back.

Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

I want to thank again, and always, the brilliant team here at Einstein and even more gratitude for all of the good energy that you are transmitting.”

In recent years, Pele’s health has become a source of concern. After being sent to the hospital for the second time in six months in 2015, he had prostate surgery, and he was admitted again in 2019 for a urinary infection.

With 77 goals in 92 appearances, Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer and one of just four players to score in four World Cup tournaments.

With a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualification win against Bolivia, Lionel Messi recently passed him as the leading South American men’s scorer in international competitions.