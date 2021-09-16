Shahid Afridi extends heartwarming birthday wishes for his third born

A father to five daughters, renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi, usually keeps fans glued to his social media handles with loved-up moments spent with his family.

Shahid Afridi is very open about his love for his little ones, whom he talks about endlessly on his social media. However, in a recent post on Instagram, the cricketer has extended heartfelt birthday wishes and penned a beautiful note for her third born’s big day.

“A very Happy Birthday to Ajwa, my 3rd born and the apple of my eye. So glad to have arrived back home in time to spend your special day with you! Praying that Allah SWT bestows every happiness upon you. Lots of love always, your Baba,” he wrote alongside an adorable picture featuring his lovely daughter and the gigantic birthday cake.

After his post surfaced online, the netizens were quick to praise Afridi’s unconditional love for his daughters amidst the gender-biased practices in society.

Earlier, in an interview, the acclaimed cricketer had discussed the Pakistani obsession with having sons.

Afridi had asserted that women feel obliged to have a son in the family because of pressure coming from men. During the conversation, he said that he will love his little girls irrespective of whatever society has to say.

“Although I’m mostly travelling, I try my best to spend time with my daughters on Eid. I have witnessed my life change with the arrival of each one of them,” said the batsman.

Afridi went on to rebuke the gender-biased behaviour of men towards their daughters and scorned those who fail to celebrate this blessing. He also called out the practices of wearing amulets “It’s prevalent among us Pathans too, Tavees (amulets) and all. But I think there’s a special bond between fathers and daughters,” reserved the cricketing sensation.

Afridi even revealed how his wife used to feel they should have a son at one time. But when she saw him treating his daughters with the same love and affection, she didn’t worry anymore.

“It’s mostly because of men that women feel they need to birth a son. But my wife knows I’m happy with our daughters, so she is content.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.